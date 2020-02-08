Antonio Sydnor led the winning Bulldogs with 21 points.

Bridgeton 15 12 15 16 – 58

Cumberland 3 0 15 8 – 26

BR – Mosley 4, Smith 2, Sydnor 21, Cleveland 2, Bowman 10, Do. Mosley 7, Carper 5, Armstead 5

CR – Barnes 3, Turner 6, Smith 8, Holbrook 2, Willis 2, Wade 3, Nock 2

