Members of the Immaculate Conception Church in Bridgeton, including Lidia Robles, right, pray during a candlelight vigil for the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, at the home of Annie Garrison on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

It's been more than three months since 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez went missing from Bridgeton City Park. Police said the girl may have been taken by a man who led her away from the playground where she was playing with her 3-year-old brother. Her mother, 19-year-old Noema Alavez Perez, was sitting in her car with an 8-year-old relative when she saw her son crying and pointing to where he last saw Dulce, police said.

