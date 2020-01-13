Bridgeton (4-3) had just three players score.

Nijah Tanksley led Bridgeton with 25

Bridgeton 4 16 5 17 – 42

Millville 6 12 12 10 – 40

BR – Tanksley 25, Chandler 15, Edwards 2

MV – Perez 3, Talley 6, D. Williams 2, S. Williams 12, Baldasari 4, Wilson 4, Owens 9

