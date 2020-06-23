"Our class motto is 'The Class with Perfect Vision.' Well, this isn’t the senior year we all envisioned: missing our last prom, our senior trip, and all the other senior activities. However, I truly believe God has a plan for us. Here we are today standing strong as ever and ready to conquer the WORLD!"
- Jasmine Watson, class president
"Let today be proof that all the work that our loved ones put in for us, shall not go in vain. Let today be the first step we take onto the stairs of glory. No matter how hard the ground may seem when we fall, or how murky the waters may appear, we shall continue to get up and swim through the roughest of seas to obtain greatness. Let the fire burning deep within our eyes be the perfect vision that the students of 2020 possess."
- Anthony Gerson Chay, salutatorian
"Our graduation has taught us to understand that what we have now matters and to cherish every moment, for we do not know what may happen in the future. We will understand this more than anyone else and take every opportunity that comes into our path. ...Muchas gracias a todos por venir y buena suerte a los graduados de la clase del 2020!"
- Marycruz Vera Bedolla, valedictorian
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.