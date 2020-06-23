"Our class motto is 'The Class with Perfect Vision.' Well, this isn’t the senior year we all envisioned: missing our last prom, our senior trip, and all the other senior activities. However, I truly believe God has a plan for us. Here we are today standing strong as ever and ready to conquer the WORLD!"

- Jasmine Watson, class president

AChay 20.jpeg

Anthony Gerson Chay, salutatorian

"Let today be proof that all the work that our loved ones put in for us, shall not go in vain. Let today be the first step we take onto the stairs of glory. No matter how hard the ground may seem when we fall, or how murky the waters may appear, we shall continue to get up and swim through the roughest of seas to obtain greatness. Let the fire burning deep within our eyes be the perfect vision that the students of 2020 possess."

- Anthony Gerson Chay, salutatorian

MCVera 20.jpeg

Marycruz Vera Bedolla, valedictorian

"Our graduation has taught us to understand that what we have now matters and to cherish every moment, for we do not know what may happen in the future. We will understand this more than anyone else and take every opportunity that comes into our path. ...Muchas gracias a todos por venir y buena suerte a los graduados de la clase del 2020!"

- Marycruz Vera Bedolla, valedictorian

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Load comments