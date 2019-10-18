For Millville, Solomon DeShields scored 58-yard run and 16-yard pass from Nate Robbins. Lequint Allen had three rushing touchdowns. Robbins also had a 9-yard touchdown pass to Maurice Smith.
Bridgeton fell to 1-5. No other information was available.
Bridgeton; 0 6 0 0—6
Millville; 8 12 8 16—44
FIRST QUARTER
M— Allen 2 run (conversion good)
SECOND QUARTER
B— touchdown (conversion fail)
M— DeShields 16 pass from Robbins (conversion fail)
M— Allen run (conversion fail)
THIRD QUARTER
M— Allen 11 run (conversion good)
FOURTH QUARTER
M— Smith 9 pass from Robbins (conversion good)
M— DeShields 58 run (conversion good)
Records— Millville 3-4, Bridgeton 1-5.
