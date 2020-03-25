A Bridgeton resident has become the first death in the region linked to COVID-19, Cumberland County Public Information Officer Jody Hirata announced Wednesday.
The patient was hospitalized outside of Cumberland County, and was tested, but died before the results were received, said county Health Officer Megan Sheppard.
“It is our understanding that the deceased suffered from other underlying health conditions that put them in a high-risk category," Sheppard said.
The county health department is working with the New Jersey Department of Health to identify and contact those who have made close contact with the patient, according to a news release.
The age and gender of the deceased was not immediately available.
Deaths in New Jersey on Tuesday jumped from 17 to 44, the largest single-day jump in the state. New Jersey has the second highest number of positive cases in the country with more than 3,600 as of Wednesday.
Cumberland County has three confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, according to a release. Freeholder Director Joseph Derella attributed the low figure to the county's low density.
“Our semi-rural location has, so far, helped us control the spread of the virus, but, make no mistake, as testing expands so will the number of cases,” Derella said. “We must strictly observe the restrictions mandated by the Governor’s Executive Orders and, when we do go out to access essential services, please diligently maintain social distancing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.