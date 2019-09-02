Coach: James Connor (sixth season)

2018 record: 4-15

Group: S.J. Group IV

What to watch: The Bulldogs are expected to be more dynamic in the midfield, which features returning juniors Victor Salas, Rodrigo Ponce and Raul Mendina. Bridgeton also looks to sophomore midfielders Jason Barragon, Brandon Tlatelpa and Yahir Toress to create scoring opportunities this season.

“Best team in my six years coaching,” Connor said. “Looking forward to the next few years. Great group of kids who are willing to learn and get better, which is all I can ask for as a coach.”

