Coach: William Ziefle

2018 record: 7-8-2

Group: S.J. Group III

What to watch: The Bulldogs, who lost seven starters to graduation, are very inexperienced this season. Trinity Bagnati and Jennifer Jimenez, both captains, return to lead the defense. Abigail Kunkle, Karina Lopez and Yulisa Flores will be leaders in the midfield.

“Last year we just missed out on a winning season (which would have been a first in many years),” Ziefle said. “Most of the players have never played organized soccer, but overall the girls have been working hard to learn the game and build for the season and future.”

