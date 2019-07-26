102018_spt_eht 24.jpg

Egg Harbor Township defeated Bridgeton 40-6 in high school football on Friday, October 19, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Bridgeton

Coach: Steve Lane

Last season's record: 1-8

First impression: Rebuilding

Quick look: Sophomore running back Jermaine Bell showed promise as a freshman and could see time at quarterback this season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments