Bridgeton

Coach: Carlos LeBron

Last season’s record: 11-15

2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding

Key Players: Domitris Mosley, 5-10, Jr. G; Jabril Bowman, 5-11, So. F; Justin garner, 5-11, Sr. G/F; Ladarian Armstead, 5-7, Sr. G; Dallas Carper, 6-2, So. G; Antonio Sydnor, 5-8, So. G; Walter Williams, 5-9, So. G; DeShawn Mosely, 5-9, So. G; Angel Smith, 6-3, So. F; Tyrone Cleveland, 6-4, So. F.

Outlook: The Bulldogs are very young and lack some depth. But they feature talented sophomores who will learn from their mistakes and improve as the season unfolds, said LeBron, who is in his first season and is a former basketball coach at Cumberland County Community College.

