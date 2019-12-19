Bridgeton
Coach: George Linen
Last season’s record: 8-17
2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding
Key Players: Jada Edwards, 5-4, Sr. G; Tatyana Chandler, 4-11, Jr. G; Allannah Hadden, 5-10, Jr. C; Nijah Tanksley, 5-4, So. F; Kiara Fuqua , 5-8. Sr. F.
Outlook: The Bulldogs feature three returning players and two newcomers. Hadden and Fuqua that will provide the team with a low-post presence, while Tanksley and Chandler will lead the defense for the third straight year. Edwards, who has also been a reliable defender, has scored 100-plus points in three seasons. Bridgeton will be young and inexperienced, but Linen hopes they jell before February and make it a competitive season
