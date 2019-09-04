Coach: Dannen Mehaffey

2018 record: 1-15

Group: S.J. Group III

What to watch: The Bulldogs have 34 players, the most of Mehaffey’s coaching tenure. Midfielder Jada Edwards is a senior who started as a freshman. Other returning starters include goalie Kiara Fuqua, forwards Natasha Hinestroza and Mikiya Mosley and defenders Brailyn Holmes, Tanaijah Copes and Kayleen Thompson. Other key players include defender Aaliyah Collins and forward Nayely Pou, plus midfielders Lumidee Lopez and Keldashia Underwood, defender Jaclyn Pantaleon, and forwards Lisbet Benetiz and Jisell Manzano.

“We play strong teams in the Cape American, but I’m looking for the girls to improve from last year and maybe surprise some teams,” Mehaffey said.

