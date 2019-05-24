052418_spt_buena 9

Buena's Bridgette Gilliano runs toward third base against Pennsville during the Chiefs' 6-2 South Jersey Group 1 softball playoff victory on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Bridgette Gilliano was 3 for 4 with a triple, three runs scored and two stolen bases for Buena in a 7-0 win over Schalick in the South Jersey Group I Semifinals on Friday.

