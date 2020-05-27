Softball poty

Buena softball player Bridgette Gilliano is our Play of the Year Tuesday June 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Bridgette Gilliano

Buena Regional Sr.

Soccer, basketball, softball

Gilliano scored more than 1,000 career points in basketball. She finished her softball career with 151 career hits. Gilliano was an outstanding soccer goalie.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments