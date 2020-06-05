052418_spt_buena 9

Buena's Bridgette Gilliano runs toward third base against Pennsville during the Chiefs' 6-2 South Jersey Group 1 softball playoff victory on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Bridgette Gilliano

Buena Regional Sr.

Soccer, basketball, softball

Gilliano scored more than 1,000 career points in basketball. She finished her softball career with 151 career hits. Gilliano was an outstanding soccer goalie last fall.

