Authorities say a toddler was beaten to death by his baby sitter.
Andrew Howard-French is charged with murder in the death of 23-month-old Bryce Sparrow.
Hudson County prosecutors said emergency responders took the boy from a Jersey City home to a hospital July 17, but he died there short time later. An autopsy determined he died from multiple blunt-force injuries.
Howard-French, a 28-year-old Jersey City resident, was arrested Wednesday and was due to make his initial court appearance Thursday.
Authorities have not said how or when the fatal injuries were inflicted.
Philippines OKs Muslim autonomy deal: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has signed legislation creating a new Muslim autonomous region aimed at settling nearly half a century of Muslim unrest in the south, where troops crushed an attempt last year by Islamic State group-linked militants to turn a city into a stronghold.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque and another key aide, Bong Go, told reporters without elaborating late Thursday that Duterte signed the bill creating the region, to be called Bangsamoro. The autonomy deal, which has been negotiated for more than two decades under four presidents, was ratified earlier this week by both chambers of Congress.
It’s the latest significant attempt by the government to end Muslim fighting that has left more than 120,000 people dead and hampered development in the country’s most destitute regions.
N.J. man shot delivering food: Authorities say a man was shot to death in Paterson while making the last food delivery from the restaurant he owned.
Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on East 34th Street early Thursday morning. They found Rui Zhou, 29, with a gunshot wound. His wife, who was in the passenger seat, was not injured.
The Passaic County prosecutor said they were making their last delivery of the night from their restaurant, and Zhou was shot in his vehicle before he crashed a short distance away. No arrests have been made.
Arson suspected in Greek fires: Greek authorities said Thursday there were serious indications a deadly wildfire that gutted a vacation resort near Athens was started deliberately, while experts warned that the devastated coastal town had been built like a “fire trap,” with poor safety standards and few escape routes.
The death toll from Monday’s blaze east of the Greek capital rose to 82 as rescuers and divers continued to search for more bodies in burnt-out homes and at sea, where hundreds fled to try to escape the inferno.
Public Order Minister Nikos Toskas said satellite image analysis of the deadly fire and a second blaze that broke out Monday on the other side of the city indicated both had been set in multiple places within a short time frame.
“We have serious indications and significant findings of criminal activity concerning arson,” Toskas said. “We are troubled by many factors, and there have been physical findings that are the subject of an investigation.”
Court says ban seafood caught with nets that harm tiny porpoises: A judge has ordered the U.S. government to ban imports of seafood caught by Mexican fisheries that use a net blamed for killing off the vaquita, the world’s smallest and most-endangered porpoise.
Judge Gary Katzmann, of the U.S. Court of International Trade, on Thursday granted a motion after three environmental groups filed a lawsuit seeking a ban on seafood caught with gillnets in part of the Gulf of California, where the vaquita live.
Some scientists estimate that there could be as few as 15 of the vaquita — Spanish for “little cow” — left. The court noted experts believe they could be extinct by 2021 without intervention.
Their numbers have been severely reduced illegal fishing and by the gillnets, which are used to catch a variety of shrimp and fish.
The nets are hung in the water to catch seafood. The Mexican government has banned their use in some areas and for some species, but allows it for other species.— Associated Press