Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment division is one step closer after shareholders approved the deal Friday.
The tie-up brings together Marvel’s X-Men and Avengers franchises and creates an entertainment behemoth in the digital streaming era. The shareholder vote caps a saga that began in December 2017, when Disney made its first offer for part of Rupert Murdoch’s media conglomerate.
The agreement is not expected to close for several months and still requires regulatory approvals.
Unpublished parts of Malcolm X’s autobiography auctioned off: For decades, scholars have wanted to get a closer look at unpublished sections of a towering 20th century book, “The Autobiography of Malcolm X,” including cut chapters that may have contained some of the most explosive thoughts of the black American firebrand assassinated in 1965.
They may get their chance after an auction on Thursday, when a manuscript of an unpublished chapter, titled “The Negro,” was sold by Guernsey’s auction house for $7,000.
The buyer was The New York Public Library’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, based in Harlem.
— Associated Press