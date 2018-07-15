Part of the Atlantic County Bikeway in Mays Landing will be closed this week, the county announced Sunday.
A traffic advisory said the bikeway will close from 6 a.m. Monday until Friday, at Babcock Road, 32nd Street and an entrance into Atlantic City Electric for utility work.
Atlantic Avenue will remain open to drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists, the advisory said.
For a list of work affecting Atlantic County road, see aclink.org.
State Police academy graduates 161 in Toms River: Lieutenant Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Police Col. Patrick Callahan presented badges to new state troopers in graduation ceremonies Friday.
After 24 weeks of training, 147 men and 14 women women graduated. Of them, 77 percent have a bachelor’s degree or higher, 18 percent are prior military, and 15 percent have prior law enforcement experience, police said in a news relaese. There are 28 multilingual new troopers, police said.
The new troopers have been assigned to stations throughout the state, police said.
— Press staff reports