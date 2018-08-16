A firefighter who died while helping people evacuate a Northern California blaze was killed by a fire tornado that at one point reached a temperature of 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit, officials said.
Redding firefighter Jeremy Stoke died after he was enveloped in seconds by a fire tornado with a diameter of 1,000 feet and winds up to 165 mph, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a report released Wednesday detailing his death and the death of a bulldozer operator.
Videos released with the report show the massive blaze burning in a populated area and sending a cloud of thick smoke up into the air with flames swirling up into the sky.
The tornado ripped roofs off houses and flung power line towers, cars and a shipping container into the air near the spot where Stoke was overtaken by the flames, according to the report.
Cal Fire officials said that on July 26, the 37-year-old fire inspector was driving his pickup truck down a Redding road, working on evacuating people. One minute later he radioed out a “mayday” call saying he was getting burned and needed help.
Stoke “identified himself by his radio call sign, and stated that he needed a water drop and was getting burned over,” the report said.
When an engine captain tried to contact him shortly after, there was no response, it said.
