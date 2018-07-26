Fishermen are going to need a bailout, too.
That’s the message from a group of Democrats in Congress who say seafood harvesters are headed for a financial disaster due to increasing tariffs, and the government should be prepared to provide relief. They likened the challenge to that faced by farmers, days after President Donald Trump’s administration said farmers would receive an estimated $12 billion in emergency aid.
The effort hinges on a change to the way the federal government handles disaster assistance to fishermen. Federal law allows the government to make money available for fishermen who suffer loss of business from a natural or man-made disaster. A bill proposed by Rep. Seth Moulton, of Massachusetts, expands the disaster definition to include “unilateral tariffs imposed by other countries on any United States seafood.”
Starbucks, others must pay workers for off-clock work: Starbucks and other employers in California must pay workers for minutes they routinely spend off the clock on tasks such as locking up or setting the store alarm, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday.
The ruling came in a lawsuit by a Starbucks employee, Douglas Troester, who argued that he was entitled to be paid for the time he spent closing the store after he had clocked out. Troester said he activated the store alarm, locked the front door and walked co-workers to their cars — tasks that required him to work for four to 10 additional minutes a day.
Twitter shares fall after Trump tweet: Twitter shares fell 4 percent Thursday after President Donald Trump said in a tweet the company was limiting visibility of prominent Republicans and said he was going to look into the matter.
The tweet came after a story in Vice magazine said prominent Republicans were not showing up in one aspect of Twitter’s search function. While the accounts did show up during a general search, they didn’t automatically populate in a drop-down bar when typing in the name.
In his tweet, Trump accused Twitter of “shadow banning,” or limiting visibility, of some Republicans and said it was “discriminatory and illegal.”
Twitter said the problem was due to a bug they are working to fix. The social media site said in a statement it does not make judgments based on political views or substance of tweets.