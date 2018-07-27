A New Jersey attorney who hosted a radio show and taught seminars on elder law has admitted stealing nearly $3 million from several of his elderly clients.
Robert Novy, 66, of Brick, pleaded guilty Friday to money laundering. State prosecutors will recommend he receive a 10-year state prison term when he is sentenced Sept. 28, and he also will have to pay restitution to his victims and surrender his law license.
The state attorney general’s office says Novy stole the money from at least two dozen victims, including many who didn’t have close relatives to guard their interests and in some cases suffered from dementia.
Officer gets prison term for fatal off-duty shooting at bar: An off-duty police officer who fatally shot an acquaintance during a fight outside a New Jersey bar is now headed to state prison.
Joseph Macchia received a six-year sentence on Friday. The 37-year-old Piscataway resident was convicted last month on a reckless manslaughter count by a Union County jury.
Macchia had served on the Newark police force for 11 years before he was indicted in December 2016 and placed on unpaid leave.
Falling tree kills public works employee: A public works employee taking part in a tree removal effort was killed when it fell on him in a northern New Jersey park.
Bergen County officials say Thomas Epper and four other workers were in the process of removing a tree that had partially fallen into the Saddle River when the accident occurred around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
As Epper was cutting the tree, the root apparently gave way. He then fell into the river and was struck by the tree, which briefly trapped him.
He was freed a short time later and was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead there afterward.
Man charged with murdering baby son: Authorities said a New Jersey man fatally beat his 3-week-old son.
Union County prosecutors said Tiray Summers is charged with murder and child endangerment in the death of Trayvon Summers, who died late Sunday night at a hospital. Staffers there notified authorities, and it was determined the child had suffered significant injuries and died of blunt force trauma to the head.
It wasn’t known Friday if Summers has retained an attorney. The 38-year-old Plainfield man was arrested Wednesday.
Authorities have not disclosed how or when the fatal injuries were inflicted.
Court: Probe found more than 300 ‘predator priests’ in 6 dioceses: Pennsylvania’s highest court says a landmark grand jury report identifies more than 300 “predator priests” in six of the state’s Roman Catholic dioceses.
The Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling Friday allowing the report on clergy child sexual abuse and allegations of cover-up efforts to be made public. But the names of priests and others who have challenged the findings will be blacked out in at least the initial version to be released.
— Associated Press