The Brigantine Links Couples League headed out on the back nine last Friday for another fabulous evening of golf. Turnout continues to be wonderful this season, with a mix of long-time participants, new players and everything in between.
The game last Friday was the “Lady Luck Five-Card Draw.” In this game, we played a traditional scramble (four-person teams playing their best ball all the way in), with only five holes counting toward the team score. The holes that counted were determined by the players: the first five groups that returned to the clubhouse post-round each picked one card from nine (numbered) cards that Gabe had set up. Those five cards determined which holes counted for the team scores.
For the first time in the history of the league, four teams tied for first place. (Holes chosen were 12, 14, 15, 17, and 18.) To remedy this, in true gambling spirit, each team sent a representative to pick a card from the deck (high card wins).
In first place — picking a jack from the deck — were Karen and Gordy Bew, and Elaine and Frank O’Brien. Tying for 2nd place were Marilyn and Dan Rendine, and Deedi and Henry Waldron; Linda Crummett, Lenny Ruiz, and Carl Monk; and Kasey and Jason Jeansonne, and Liza and Brendan Kelly.
Closest to the pin for the women on hole No. 15 was Ann Klein, landing 16 feet, 1 inch from the pin. No women landed on the green on hole No. 12, so Ann took the whole pot. For the men, Ken Hill won hole No. 12, landing 35 feet, 3 inches from the pin, and Brendan Kelly took the honors on hole No. 15, landing 5 feet, 1 inch from the pin. Nicely done.
After golf, we had a delicious dinner at the 19th Hole at the Links, now being run by the Cove. Thanks to the Rendines and Wards for providing dessert, and a big thank you to Gabe DeLiberty, who does a great job organizing us each week.
The Couples League is a terrific, low-key, weekly social event that happens to include golf. It is a great way to both end the workweek and kick-off the weekend. The League plays every Friday through September. Come join us; all levels are welcome. Tee-off is at 5:30, followed by dinner at the Links. For more information, or to sign-up, please call the Brigantine Links at 266-1388, or email Gabe DeLiberty at gdeliberty@pga.com.