It was a bit steamy last Friday as the Brigantine Links Couples League headed out on the front nine. Turnout was solid, particularly considering the heat as well as competition from guests arriving for the holiday week.
The game last Friday was a scramble (best ball all the way in), using “Three Clubs and a Putter”: each player chose 3 clubs to use, plus a putter; no sharing allowed. Selections this year were made less on conditions (not much wind, no rain), and more on the specific strengths of each couple. (For example, one pairing included a woman who consistently hits a very long and solid drive; in that group, only she brought her driver, allowing the others more variety in their selections.)
In first place were Kathy and Rich Herbein, and Mollye O’Neill and Mike Lange Sr., with a 33. In second place were Marge and Jim Offutt, and Sheila and Mike Lange Jr., with a 34. Third place, by match of cards (against the Bews and the Caseleys), were Deedi and Henry Waldron, and Elaine and Frank O’Brien, with a 35.
Closest to the pin for the women on hole No. 7 was Elaine O’Brien, landing 18-feet, 1-inch from the pin. No woman landed on the green for hole No. 3, so Elaine took all the winnings, plus last week’s pot, since none of the women hit either of the par 3 holes last week. Way to go, Elaine! For the men, Mike Lange Sr. won hole No. 3, at 31-feet, 3-inches, and he, too, took all the winnings this week, since none of the men landed on the green for hole No. 7.
After golf, we had a delicious dinner at the 19th Hole at the Links, now being run by the Cove. Thanks to the Waldrons and O’Briens for bringing delicious desserts. Happy belated birthday to Gordy Bew, and a big thank you to Gabe DeLiberty, who does a great job organizing us each week.
Finally, congratulations to the Herbeins, both of whom retired from their careers this month. Kathy retired when school ended this year, and Rich last Friday. We wish them continued health and happiness in this next stage of life. And lots of golf.
The Couples League is a terrific, low-key, weekly social event that happens to include golf. It is a great way to both end the workweek and kick-off the weekend. The League plays every Friday through September. Come join us; all levels are welcome. Tee-off is at 5:30, followed by dinner at the Links. For more information, or to sign-up, please call the Brigantine Links at 266-1388, or email Gabe DeLiberty at gdeliberty@pga.com.
“Golf is a game of inches. The most important are the six inches between your ears.”
— Arnold Palmer