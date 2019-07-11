The Brigantine Links Couples League played a Daytona Scramble on the front nine last Friday. In this game, each foursome consisted of two two-person teams. We started with a shamble (everyone teed off, and the best ball of the foursome was selected). From there, each twosome played a scramble format (best ball all the way in), resulting in two scores per hole for each foursome. Then, the team score per hole was determined as follows: if one of the two scores was par or better, that number led off. If neither of the scores were par or better, then the HIGHER number was listed first. For example, on a Par 4 hole, if one team had a 4 and the other had a 5, the total score was 45. However, if one team had a 5 and the other had a 6, the score was a 65. Scores for each hole were then added for the grand total.
Oy. Thankfully, Gabe DeLiberty was there to help with the scoring.
In 1st place, with an incredible 368, were Susan Schreffler and George Primiano, and Sheila and Mike Lange Jr. 2nd place, by match of cards, went to Ann and Tom Klein, and Karen and Gordy Bew, with a 390. In 3rd place, also with a 390, were Deedi and Henry Waldron, and Mollye and Jake O’Neill. Well-done, everyone.
Closest to the pin for the women on hole #3 was Marge Offutt, landing 26’3” from the pin. Irene Merenda took the honors on hole #7, landing an even 14’ from the hole. For the men, Gordy Bew won hole #3, landing 9’1” from the pin, and Jack Adderly took the honors on hole #7, at 10’9”. Nicely done, everyone.
After golf, we had a delicious dinner at the 19th Hole at the Links (now being run by the Cove). Thanks to the Offutts, Southreys, and Waldrons for providing delicious desserts, and a big thank you to Gabe DeLiberty, who does a great job organizing us each week.
The Couples League is a terrific, low-key, weekly social event that happens to include golf. It is a great way to both end the workweek and kick-off the weekend. The League plays every Friday through September. Come join us; all levels are welcome. Tee-off is at 5:30, followed by dinner at the Links. For more information, or to sign-up, please call the Brigantine Links at 266-1388, or email Gabe DeLiberty at gdeliberty@pga.com. “In golf, we pay for the privilege of being regularly humbled.” – Ken Hill