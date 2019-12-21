City officials called for bids for a sewer replacement project on Roosevelt and Sheridan Boulevards. Work includes inlet and manhole casting replacements as well as new sanitary manholes and pavement. Bids are due 11 a.m. Jan. 16 in council chambers, 1417 West Brigantine Avenue.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments