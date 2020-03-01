Rescue horse becomes celebrity in Brigantine: Starlight Nova is moving to Galloway Township soon, but in the meantime, residents walk right up to the fence to bring her apples and carrots. They also bring their dogs to meet Nova and take selfies with her.
Why some South Jersey towns want the state's public records laws revised: Municipalities cite privacy concerns, abuse of the law for commercial gain and ever-increasing costs to taxpayers.
Civic associations urge Atlantic City residents to vote against change of government: Representatives gathered Saturday in the Kentucky Avenue hall of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church to inform residents of the potential consequences of a proposed change to the resort’s government.
Region 8 Wrestling: Barnegat senior Griffin Jackstadt made program history Saturday night as the school's first regional champion.
Wildwood Catholic wins 3rd straight CAL boys title: Despite some high-profile, regular-season defeats, the Crusaders ended February exactly where they were supposed to be — as Cape-Atlantic League champions primed for state tournament success.
Atlantic City beats Mainland for CAL girls basketball title: The third-seeded Vikings (19-7) won their first CAL championship since the tournament began in 2012 and their second since the league began title games in 1992.
