Margate WWll Memorial Lifeguard Races

Brigantine rower Ron DeFelice wins the singles row in the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Effective Friday, all beaches will be open for recreational activities, swimming and sunbathing. Normal Social distancing procedures and masks should be worn by all. Families are permitted to congregate in groups, up to 10 in size and couples may sit together. Swimming is permitted at guarded beaches only.

For the preseason weekends, lifeguards will be on the beaches at Roosevelt Blvd., 16th Street, 26th Street and 38th Street only.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments