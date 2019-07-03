Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Beach tags: $20 seasonal, $15 weekly, $10 daily. Free for seniors 65 or older with proof of age. Also free for active military (four free per family) and veterans (free only for that veteran).
What to do: Swimming is permitted while lifeguards are on duty at the following beaches: 10th Street North, 5th Street North, 2nd Street North, 2nd Street South, 4th Street South, 7th Street South, 14th Street South, 16th Street South, 20th Street South, 22nd Street South, 26th Street South, 28th Street South, 32nd Street South, 34th Street South, 38th Street South, 43rd Street South, Bramble Drive, Surfside Road and Sandy Lane. Surfing is permitted at the south end jetty beach, 9th street south and 12th street. The Cove (at the south end of the island) and the jetty are favorite spots for surfers. Fishing is allowed north of 14th Street North, 45th to 47th streets, north of Seaside Road on 49th Street, south of the jetty or on the Brigantine Bridge.
More information: Visit bb-nj.org