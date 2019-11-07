At 10:30 a.m., The Veterans of Foreign Wars post 6964 is hosting a parade and service in honor of Veterans Day. The parade will step off at 26 Street and Brigantine Avenue and will continue down to the Veterans Memorial at 32nd Street.
During the service, guest speakers will include State Sen. Chris Brown, who will who will present a proclamation from the state local to World War II veterans Ralph Williams and Charles Newkirk, and Brian Weiner, senior vice commander of the New Jersey VFW.
