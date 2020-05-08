Baby seal resting in Brigantine

Alison Gross, of Brigantine, found this 2-month old seal on the beach Friday. Officials with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center told her it was just taking a rest before returning to the water. It is not the same seal officers found in a city road April 2.

The beaches in Brigantine have remained opening, but the Cove Beach Recreation Area has closed, as well as the Seawall and the North Beach Observation Tower.

