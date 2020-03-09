Brigid Harrison at Democratic Convention

Congressional candidate Brigid Callahan Harrison, at right, talks to supporters at the Atlantic County Democratic Convention March 8. 

Brigid Harrison, 54, of Lonport, had all the big endorsements from U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Robert Menendez and the majority of county chairmen going into the Atlantic County Democratic Convention on March 8. She left, however, without the endorsement of the biggest chunk of Democratic voters in the district that covers all or part of the eight southernmost counties in New Jersey. The nod went to Kennedy instead. 

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Load comments