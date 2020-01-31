Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500

BRISTOL, TN - APRIL 07: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Auto Owners Insurance Toyota, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 7, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

2 inches solid is the mark in this Tennessee city, tucked in the far northeastern corner. The NASCAR Race at Bristol Motor Speedway won't be until April 5, plenty of time for all of that snow to melt. 

Tags

Load comments