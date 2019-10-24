Brooke Sacco

Political party: Hammonton First

Hometown: Hammonton

Current job: Director of marketing for Vinyl Brewing Company in Hammonton

Education: Rutgers University, B.A. in English

Political statement: Brooke is an accomplished leader who is the chairperson of the Business & Industry Committee and the Quality of Life Committee, two areas where Hammonton is thriving. As councilwoman, this mother of three respects all of Hammonton’s proud traditions, while continuing the town’s progress.

