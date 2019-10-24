Political party: Hammonton First
Hometown: Hammonton
Current job: Director of marketing for Vinyl Brewing Company in Hammonton
Education: Rutgers University, B.A. in English
Political statement: Brooke is an accomplished leader who is the chairperson of the Business & Industry Committee and the Quality of Life Committee, two areas where Hammonton is thriving. As councilwoman, this mother of three respects all of Hammonton’s proud traditions, while continuing the town’s progress.
