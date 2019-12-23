Bruce Deifik

Bruce Deifik, one-time owner and chairman of Ocean Casino Resort, died in April in his home state of Colorado. Deifik, seen here on June 28, 2018, was the face of Ocean in its first months of operation.

While only a part of the Atlantic City casino scene for a brief period, Deifik's death on April 8 was still deeply felt throughout the industry. The man who took a gamble on the former Revel Casino Hotel to reopen it as Ocean Resort Casino (now Ocean Casino Resort) died while leaving a baseball game in his home state of Colorado.

He was 64 years old.

From the time Ocean opened until he left the property in early 2019, Deifik was the face of Ocean Resort. He was often seen on the casino floor interacting with guests and employees and his likeness was plastered on promotional gaming dollars called "Bruce's Bucks."

