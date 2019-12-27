Bruce Deifik Ocean Resort owner

Deifik Bruce Deifik, Ocean Resort owner, speaks during an editorial board meeting at The Press of Atlantic City in Pleasantville Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018.

 While only a part of the Atlantic City casino scene for a brief period, Ocean Casino Resort owner Bruce Deifik's death April 8 was still deeply felt throughout the industry. The man who took a gamble on the former Revel Casino Hotel to reopen it as Ocean Resort Casino died while leaving a baseball game in his home state of Colorado. He was 64.

