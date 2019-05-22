Age: 18
High School: Buena Regional
Hometown: Landisville in Buena
Parents: Susan and David Romeo
Community/school activities: Volunteers as junior firefighter, with Run4Ricky, as peer chemistry tutor, with Big Brothers/Big Sisters, with school’s annual food drive and with chicken barbecues at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament and Minotola United Methodist Church. In school he is a member of the National Honor Society, on the Academic Team and treasurer for Student Council Executive Board.
Post-high school plans: Attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida
Career goals: Become an aerospace engineer
Since he was little, Bruno always loved planes and flying, and learning about space and rockets. A book called “Rocket Boys” by Homer H. Hickam Jr. was a big influence, as was a cousin who is a Navy flier. Bruno volunteers and works hard on academics — he has a 4.58 GPA — and somehow finds time to advocate for student classes and clubs.
In the summer before your junior year, you kept your high school from eliminating AP Chemistry and AP European history classes. Why do you feel AP classes are important?
AP classes allow myself and peers — and future students — to remain competitive in college. Higher-level classes challenge us more and prepare us better. Being from a small town, we don’t have many AP classes to begin with. I felt it was important enough to get as many people as I could to come and help. The most important thing that made the effort successful was networking — being an active part of the community and knowing people willing to come out and show support.
What did it take to bring the Ski Club back to your high school?
The administration and school board wanted to know if there was enough interest and a teacher willing to be our adviser. My first year running the club there was a new teacher who was a ski instructor in Vermont. She was more than willing to take it up. It was very fun that year.
After your experience as a tutor, what would you say makes someone a good teacher?
A good teacher understands the person they are teaching. It is one thing to understand what you are teaching, but you also need to understand how your student sees information, how they understand it, and what works best for them. People like to know why they are doing something. It helps them understand better how to do it.
— Michelle Brunetti Post