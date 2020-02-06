Millville coach Raffael Craig with his daughter Bryanna Craig

4. Bryanna Craig: The Millville High School sophomore ran a personal-best 2 minutes, 21.32 seconds in the 800-meter run to clinch a victory in the pentathlon at the Music City Invitational in Nashville last weekend.

