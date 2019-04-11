Bryanna Craig, Millville, Fr.
400 dash

Craig ran a Press-area best time of 58.14 and qualified for the Meet of Champions.

The Millville track and field freshman standout finished second in the heptathlon at the Arcadia Invitational in Arcadia, California last weekend. She scored 4,791 points, one of the highest point totals in state history.

