Marlins Phillies Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper walks through the dugout after a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments