Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton, right, steals second base ahead of the throw to Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jean Segura during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Bryce Harper made one of the game’s most exciting plays when he blooped a hit 248 feet into right center field in the sixth inning. Harper hustled out of the batter’s box and never stopped running. He dove into second with an unexpected double.
“He has a knack for taking that extra base, and so far so good,” Kapler said of Harper.
Harper has multiple hits in four of his last five contests.