Buckets on the Bay Margarita Bar in Stone Harbor is seeking Zoning Board approval and variances to make improvements to its second floor, including raising the roof height to allow for indoor and outdoor dining. The restaurant, located at 9627-29 Third Avenue, is proposing to build an 80-seat indoor dining room and 28 seat outdoor deck with canopy The hearing for the proposal was 4:30 p.m. April 22.
