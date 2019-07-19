AB Inbev, the world’s biggest brewer with brands like Budweiser and Corona, said Friday it is selling its unit in Australia to reduce debt after it decided against listing shares in Asia.
The company is selling Carlton & United Breweries for $11.3 billion to Japanese rival Asahi Group. AB Inbev, based in Belgium, said it will use almost all the money from the deal to pay down debt. The company has accrued a mountain of debt — about $100 billion — after going on an acquisition spree, including buying Anheuser-Busch in 2008 and its next closest rival, SABMiller, in 2015.
Facebook to appeal fine under hate speech law: Facebook said it plans to appeal German authorities’ decision to fine it $2.2 million under a law designed to combat hate speech.
The Federal Office for Justice said July 2 that Facebook failed to meet transparency requirements for handling hate speech complaints, and contended the company’s report for the first half of 2018 didn’t reflect the actual number of complaints about suspected illegal content. Facebook disputes that and says the legislation lacks clarity.
A Facebook statement Friday stressed its desire to comply with the German law and said the fine notice provided “some helpful new guidance.” It said it would appeal the decision “to get the clarity we need” but intends to drop the appeal and make necessary changes once it resolves the issue with German authorities.
Instagram experiments with hiding ‘likes’: Instagram is expanding a test to hide how many “likes” people’s posts receive as it tries to combat criticism that such counts hurt mental health and make people feel bad when comparing themselves to others.
The Facebook-owned photo-sharing service has been running the test in Canada since May. Now, Facebook said the test has been expanded to Ireland, Italy, Japan, Australia, Brazil and New Zealand.
Facebook typically tests new Facebook and Instagram features in smaller markets before bringing them to the U.S., if it ever does. The company would not comment on what it’s learned from the Canada test or if it has plans to expand it to the U.S. any time soon.
