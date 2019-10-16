Buena Regional (5-1) at Clayton (4-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Buena has won five straight and outscored its opponents 194-14 in those wins. Buena senior Byron Spellman has run for three touchdowns, caught two touchdown passes and returned a kickoff and an interception for scores. Clayton has allowed a touchdown or less in three of its four wins.
