Byron Spellman

Byron Spellman 2019 Buena Reg. H.S. football team

Buena Regional (5-1) at Clayton (4-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Buena has won five straight and outscored its opponents 194-14 in those wins. Buena senior Byron Spellman has run for three touchdowns, caught two touchdown passes and returned a kickoff and an interception for scores. Clayton has allowed a touchdown or less in three of its four wins.

