Buena Regional (0-0) at Gateway Regional (0-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Both South Jersey Group I teams off 9-1 seasons that saw them both reach the sectional semifinals. Buena senior Luke Santiago is a three-year starter and excelled at quarterback and defensive back last season. He intercepted seven passes and made 49 tackles. Defensive end Jake Schultes and linebacker Tom Goetz spark the Gateway defense.
