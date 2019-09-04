Pleasantville Buena Football

Buena Regional running back/defensive back Byron Spellman runs after intercepting a pass against Pleasantville last season. Spellman rushed for 553 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2018.

Buena Regional (0-0) at Gateway Regional (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Both South Jersey Group I teams off 9-1 seasons that saw them both reach the sectional semifinals. Buena senior Luke Santiago is a three-year starter and excelled at quarterback and defensive back last season. He intercepted seven passes and made 49 tackles. Defensive end Jake Schultes and linebacker Tom Goetz spark the Gateway defense.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments