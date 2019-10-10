Middle’s Matthew Marino (2) and Buena’s Luke Santiago (7) battles for a pass. Middle Township vs Buena High School Football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Sept 20, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Buena Regional (4-1) at Gloucester (2-3)
7 p.m. Friday
Buena has won four straight and outscored its opponents 151-14 in those wins. Sophomore running back Shayron Smithbey has rushed for 424 yards and scored six touchdowns, while freshman running back Samir Garrison has rushed for 394 yards and scored five touchdowns. Gloucester beat Wildwood 55-0 last week.
