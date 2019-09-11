Buena Regional (0-1) at Haddon Township (1-0)
10:30 a.m. Saturday
Buena Regional will try to bounce back after the opening the season with a 35-0 loss at Gateway Regional last Friday. Haddon Township opened with a 30-6 win over Gloucester. Buena beat Haddon Township 40-0 last season.
