Buena Regional (0-1) at Haddon Township (1-0)

10:30 a.m. Saturday

Buena Regional will try to bounce back after the opening the season with a 35-0 loss at Gateway Regional last Friday. Haddon Township opened with a 30-6 win over Gloucester. Buena beat Haddon Township 40-0 last season.

