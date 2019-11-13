Central Jersey Group I Semifinal
Buena Regional (4) at Willingboro (1)
7 p.m. Friday
Buena (8-2) makes its second straight appearance in a sectional semifinal. Willingboro (9-1) has won nine straight, is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11 and is the defending Central Jersey Group I champion.
Buena relies on the run with sophomore Shayron Smithbey (92 rushing yards) and freshman Samir Garrison (691 rushing yards). Senior defensive back/running back and wide receiver Byron Spellman (11 touchdowns) is one of South Jersey’s most versatile players.
Buena will try to control the football and keep Willingboro’s offense off the field. Chimera quarterback Ah-shaun Davis has thrown for 2,102 yards and 28 touchdowns. Wide receiver Chris Long has 51 catches for 1,318 yards and 14 touchdowns.
The Buena/Willingboro winner advances to the sectional final against the winner of Friday’s semifinal between third-seeded Salem and second-seeded Woodstown.
