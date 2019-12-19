Bridget Gilliano led Buena with 16. Hailey Carano added 13 for the winners.

Buena 9 17 10 13 – 49

Bridgeton 4 2 10 12

BU – Gilliano 16, Carano 13, Perella 2, Masentoff 5, Shukoosky 11, Jeralds 2

BR – Edwards 7, Moore 2, Tanksley 12, McGriff 2

