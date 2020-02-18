Player of the Year: Bridgette Gilliano, Buena Regional

Junior infielder

Gilliano stole 31 bases. She hit .563 with seven doubles, five triples and 25 RBIs. Her contributions helped the Chiefs go 24-5 and reach a state final.

Bridgette Gilliano scored her 1,000th career point in the win. She finished with 14.

Buena 10 14 11 10 -45

Cape May Tech 10 8 5 15 – 38

BU – Gilliano 14, Carano 10, Perella 4, Williams 2, Jacobs 3, Masentoff 5, Mobley 7

CMT – Garcia 6, Campbell 6, Albrecht 2, pasceri 8, Schmucker 2, Williams 10, Gery 4

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments