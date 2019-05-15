The Chiefs (19-4) have won 12 of last 13 games and are a team to watch in the South Jersey Group I playoffs.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments